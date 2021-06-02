ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Wednesday has okayed the reopening of Kohat Oil Depot, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin chaired the ECC meeting in Islamabad to discuss important agendas.

Sources having knowledge of the decision made in the meeting replayed that the ECC has given approval for the Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) in favor of the government of AJ&K.

Approval of Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) for “Strengthening of DHQ hospitals building capacity to respond to COVID-19/ any further pandemic in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also given.

Technical Supplementary Grant for capacity enhancement of Civil Armed Forces was also green-lightened by the ECC.

Approval of Technical Supplementary Grant Rs204.149mn for payment of pending liabilities of Shuhadas in respect of Hqs Frontier Corps KP (North), Peshawar and Hqs Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), Lahore during CFY 2020-21 was also given, sources said.

Extension of Government of Pakistan guarantee in favour of National Bank of Pakistan for rescheduling of loan of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) for a further period of two years.

Technical grant of Rs150 million for the FBR and appointment of foreign engineering consultant for the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) was also given approval by the ECC.

