ECC approves five technical supplementary grants

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved five technical supplementary grants including the release of funds worth Rs12.1 million for poverty alleviation and social protection, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A declaration was issued after a session of ECC held under the chair of PM’s finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh today.

The committee approval five technical supplementary grants including Rs1.66 billion for the telecom monitoring upgradation of Defence Division, Rs500 million for construction of special education school, Rs10 million for the family of senior private secretary Raees Anwar Abbasi, Rs12.1 million for poverty alleviation and social protection, as well as Rs306.6 million for the dues clearance of PM’s package.

Read: ECC approves Rs50 bn relief package for small businesses reeling from coronavirus shock

Rs3.05 billion has been allocated as loan for the metropolitan to Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Petroleum Division was ordered to transfer Rs11.7 billion to National Bank’s account.

Moreover, ECC directed Ministry of National Food Security and Research to monitor the wheat procurement process.

It is ordered to ensure the wheat procurement target of 8.25 million tonnes through the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) and food department.

The committee decided to procure wheat stocks up to 4.5 million tonnes for Punjab, 1.4 million tonnes for Sindh, 0.4 million tonnes for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 0.1 million tonnes for Balochistan. The declaration also stated that the government has so far procured 3.96 million tonnes of wheat.

Comments

comments