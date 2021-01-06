ECC likely to approve Textile Policy 2020-25 today

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will chair a session of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) today to discuss a six-point agenda, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The committee is likely to approve Rs2.26 billion grant to the Higher Education Commission (HEC); as well as Textile Policy 2020-25 besides mulling over National Freight and Logistics Policy.

The ECC members are expected to approve funds for the purchases of helicopter parts for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

It will also approve the supply of additional stocks of wheat to the state-owned utility stores in KP and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The agenda includes a summary for the provision of facilities to Port Qasim Authority.

Read: ECC approves issuance of Eurobonds for Mohmand, Diamer Bhasha dams

In the previous meeting, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved the issuance of $500 million worth Eurobonds for Mohmand and Diamer Bhasha dams.

However, the ECC had deferred giving go-ahead to the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) again and ordered for holding more consultation with the relevant institutions and stakeholders.

It had been decided to run a portion of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) under public-private partnership under the supervision of Pakistan Railways (PR).

Read: ECC approves mobile device manufacturing, electric vehicle policy

A technical supplementary grant worth Rs500 million had been approved for the Ministry of Housing and Works, whereas, the committee had approved the issuance of $500 million Eurobonds for Mohmand and Diamer Bhasha dams.

The ECC members had also approved payments of loans for the projects for gas imports by Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC).

A technical supplementary grant had been approved for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for PM’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme.

Comments

comments