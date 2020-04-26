ECC to take up relief package for small businesses tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said on Sunday his ministry will table a relief package for small businesses in an Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting slated to take place tomorrow to seek its approval.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Millions of small businesses and Industries shall benefit from this package once it is approved by ECC and Cabinet.”

The ministry is also working on a collateral free financing for SME’s for phase 2 of the relief package. That phase would also include targeted/prioritised relief measures for sectors most hit by Covid-19. 2/2 — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) April 26, 2020

The minister said the ministry is also working on a “collateral free financing” for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for the second phase of the relief package. “That phase would also include targeted/prioritised relief measures for sectors most hit by Covid-19,” he added.

