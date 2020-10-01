ECNEC approves multi-billion road, hydropower projects

ISLAMABAD: Executive Committee of the Economic Coordination Council (ECNEC) meeting chaired by Adviser to PM on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Thursday approved a project aimed at simplifying the planning commission mechanism besides giving nod to various road infrastructure projects, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the project for the planning commission would help in imp[roving affairs related to the approval of the projects, their implementation, and the release of funds.

The meeting also approved a 221.95-kilometer-long carriageway on the Shikarpur-Rajanpur Indus Highway, which would be completed within three years with an amount of Rs 44.70 billion.

The Asian Development Bank will provide a loan of Rs 40 billion for the project.

The meeting also approved a four-lane highway on the Rajanpur-DG Khan section at N-55 road. The project will be completed in three years with an estimated cost of Rs 33.17 billion, of which 28.52 billion would be provided by the ADB.

A three-year project for doubling the road on N-55 highway at DG Khan to DI Khan section was also approved with an estimated cost of Rs44.95 billion, to be provided by the ADB.

Read More: ECNEC approves ML-1, Red Line BRT, Knowledge Corridor projects

The ECNEC meeting chaired by Hafeez Shaikh also approved the up-gradation of79.89 kilometer-long Jhal Jhao to Bela Road besides approving 32.2 kilometer Peshawar Northern Bypass Road.

The ECNEC also approved power projects including a 157-megawatt power plant with an estimated cost of Rs 79.37 billion in the Madyan area of Swat and an 88-megawatt hydropower project with Rs 36.43 billion in Kalam.

The ECNEC also approved a project to lay down a double transmission line from the 2160 megawatt project in Dasu to Islamabad.

Comments

comments