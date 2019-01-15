ECNEC to mull over Nai Gaj dam project on Jan 25, SC informed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that Nai Gaj dam project will be considered in the meeting of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) on January 25.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar heard the case.

The bench ordered the government to inform the court about its decision after meeting of the ECNEC.

The chief justice in an interchange with the minister said, he don’t think the government was serious to build the dam.

Umar informed the court that when a matter comes to the ECNEC he get aware about it. An application about the Nai Gaj project came yesterday and the matter has been sent to the cabinet.

“It shows lack of coordination in government,” the chief justice remarked. “We try to speedily resolve the issue but it doesn’t happening,” he told the minister.

The bureaucracy lacking the intention and spirit of work, the top judge further said. “We don’t want to dictate nor run the government,” the CJP said.

The minister said the matter will be discussed in the ECNEC meeting on Jan. 25.

The chief justice adjourned the hearing with the orders that the court be informed about the decision after the meeting of the ECNEC.

Nai Gaj Dam is an embankment dam project on the hilly torrent of Gaj in the gorge area at the edge of Kirthar Mountains range at about 65 km (40 miles) north-west of Dadu city in Sindh. The dam’s power station would have a 4.2 MW installed power generation capacity.

