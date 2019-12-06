Economic diplomacy plays vital role in attracting investments: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that economic diplomacy has a vital role in attracting investments, enhancing country’s trade and exports with foreign countries.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Vision F.O. in Islamabad, FM Qureshi said the launch of new website of the Foreign Office will help enhance accessibility and it will be more informative for the visitors.

He said that the Vision F.O. will ensure a vibrant and effective foreign policy to protect political and economic interest of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister said that the diplomatic corps should look into the memorandums of understanding and other agreements, Pakistan has signed with various countries, and devise a policy how they can be used for improving lives of common people.

Highlighting importance and contributions of Pakistani expatriates, the foreign minister said our envoys need to tap the huge potential of Pakistani diaspora living in European and other countries.

Earlier on November 24, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said economic diplomacy was yielding positive results and infrastructure projects like CPEC will change the fate of entire region.

Talking to people belonging to different walks of life in Multan, he had said these projects would enhance digital linkages and promote social, cultural, tourism and trade ties, which would serve as foundations for a durable progress.

