Economic diplomacy among govt’s diplomatic priorities: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that economic diplomacy is an important part of the diplomatic priorities of the federal government, ARY News reported on Friday.

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi chaired a high-level session regarding economic diplomacy in Islamabad today. He announced that the government will establish Economic Diplomacy Division soon.

He said that there was a need to harmonise the diplomacy as per the modern requirements by using the latest technology which will be ensured in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, various aspects related to the promotion of economic diplomacy came under consideration.

The foreign minister and the participants of the meeting including Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf held discussions related to the performance of strategic communication division and ways to promote economic diplomacy.

Qureshi directed relevant authorities to make Strategic Communication Division more effective.

Comments

comments