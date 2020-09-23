ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to form ‘Economic Outreach Apex Committee’ headed by Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf as focal person to promote economic diplomacy.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held in Islamabad today (Wednesday) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The meeting also decided to set up Economic Outreach Coordination Group to have a liaison with concerned federal ministries, provincial departments and other institutions to achieve the goals.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said promoting economic diplomacy is need of the hour, which will not only strengthen bilateral relations with other countries but existing potential can also be exploited to the maximum level in the field of economy.

He directed Pakistan Missions abroad to give utmost attention to promote economic diplomacy.

The prime minister also directed the Board of Investment chairman to ensure all possible facilities to foreign investors who were keen to invest in different sectors of the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Prime Minister’s advisors Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Abdul Razak Dawood, Prime Minister’s Special Assistants Dr Moeed Yousaf, Dr Faisal Sultan, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Board of Investment chairman, foreign secretary and other senior officials.

Comments

comments