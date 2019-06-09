Economic Survey to be launched tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Economic Survey of Pakistan for the current financial year 2018-19 will be launched on Monday (tomorrow), Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

The survey will provide an overview of the national economy, highlighting performance and achievements in different sectors during the fiscal year.

Its launching marks the opening of budget related events including presentation of the federal budget in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Earlier, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh had presided over a meeting to review forthcoming federal budget and finalise proposals and allocations.

“Dr. Hafeez Shaikh & the economic team extensively reviewed the Federal #Budget2019-20 today to finalize proposals & allocations. The Budget focuses on ensuring economic stabilization, undertaking projects which create #jobs & providing economic stimulus for sustainable growth,” spokesperson for Finance Division Dr Khaqan Hassan Najeeb said in a tweeter statement.

He said upcoming fiscal budget will emphasise on austerity, fiscal discipline, external sector management and protecting the poor. “Sound #policies will lay the foundation of #sustainable #growth and secure a better future for citizens,” he added.

Comments

comments