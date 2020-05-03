Pakistan’s economy cannot afford a prolonged lockdown: FM Qureshi

LAHORE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said the country could not afford a prolonged lockdown due to the economic condition, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Lahore, he said that that daily wagers and labourers have been suffering most from the coronavirus lockdown situation. The foreign minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is monitoring the Covid-19 situation and the government will ease restrictions by following the situation.

“Countries including the United States, Spain, and Italy are now taking steps to ease restrictions. These countries were hit hard by a coronavirus and they are now moving towards to open different sectors,” he added.

He said that govt understands the problems being faced by the business community due to lockdown. FM Qureshi said that PM Imran had announced packages for small businesses and daily agers who have lost their jobs due to coronavirus.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister commended the assistance extended by China to Pakistan to cope with coronavirus challenge. He expressed gratitude to the Chinese President and the people for the assistance.

He also urged the UN Secretary-General to take notice of India’s intensified persecution campaign in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He pointed out that the siege of occupied Jammu and Kashmir is continuing. “Indian occupation forces are barging into the houses of Kashmiri people and subjecting them to violence”.

He said Pakistan will continue to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people at different forums.

Comments

comments