48 MNAs, three senators suspended over failure to file assets returns

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday suspended the membership of 48 National Assembly members and three senators over failing to submit the details of their assets, ARY News reported.

In Senate, membership of three legislators has been suspended over failure to meet the ECP’s deadline for submission of details of their assets, whereas, 48 out of 342 lawmakers of the National Assembly failed to do so.

According to the ECP, the membership of 26 lawmakers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, six members of Balochistan Assembly, 52 members of Punjab Assembly and 19 legislators of Sindh Assembly have been suspended.

From total 1195 lawmakers, 1131 have submitted their declarations of assets, ECP stated.

The memberships of three senators Musaddiq Malik, Kamran Michael and Shamim Afridi have been suspended.

The ECP has wrote letters to the Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly and speakers of four provincial assemblies with regard to suspension of memberships of their legislators.

Former speaker Fehmida Mirza, Ali Zaidi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Amir Liaquat Hussain, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Nawaz, Rehman Kanju, Maiza Hameed and Shandana Gulzar have been on the list of the National Assembly members who failed to submit the details of their assets and suspended from the lower house membership.

The suspended lawmakers will be restored after declaration of their assets to the election commission.

The ECP has suspended Sindh Assembly membership of 19 lawmakers including Nasir Hussain Shah, Taimoor Talpur, Imdad Pitafi, Mukesh Chawla, Ikramullah Khan and Sardar Chandio.

