ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Raja Shehbaz on Thursday announced the scheduled for polling in the region.

The candidates have been asked to submit their candidature credentials with the Returning Officers from tomorrow, reported Radio Pakistan.

The credentials will be accepted for five days.

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday gave go-ahead to holding of general elections for the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly on November 15.

He had approved a summary regarding the polls sent to him by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Legislative Assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan was dissolved after it completed its five-year tenure on 24 June.

Read more: Pakistan rejects India’s fallacious contentions about polls in GB

Previously, the Gilgit-Baltistan Election Commission had postponed the elections of the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly and suspended the election schedule issued on July 2.

The election schedule had been suspended in the wake of the decision of the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court, a notification issued by the commission said. According to the election schedule issued on July 2, polling was supposed to be held on August 18.

Comments

comments