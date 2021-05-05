Amid fear of possible clash between supporters of political parties, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday sought deployment of Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos outside the office of the returning officer during recounting of votes cast in the NA-249 by-election.

The provincial election commission has written a letter to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar and DG Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan, asking deployment of commandos during the vote recount process on May 6 in Karachi constituency.

There is a fear of the possible clash between supporters of political parties during the vote recounting process in the Karachi constituency, according to a letter

The ECP asked for deployment of commandos from May 6 till the end of the vote recounting process in outside the RO office.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday accepted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail’s plea seeking vote recount in Karachi’s NA-249.

Read More: Bilawal announces PPP’s strategy in response to NA-249 vote recount

A four-member commission of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the plea.

The ECP had directed all parties to reach the office of the returning officer on May 6 at 9am for recounting of votes cast in the May 29 by-election in the National Assembly constituency.

Miftah’s plea

In his application, Miftah sought emergency action by CEC to seize sealed ballot papers and other election material used in NA-249 by-polls. He had stated in its plea that the election material should be kept at a secure location until the emergence of the final result of the by-polls.

He demanded CEC to keep the election material in a safe location under the supervision of Rangers or the Pakistan Army. He thanked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for issuing a stay order on the results of NA-249 by-election.

Comments

comments