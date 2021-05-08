KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials on Saturday completed the recounting of votes in the National Assembly (NA) constituency NA-249 by-election, ARY News reported.

During the third day of the recounting process, the ECP officials concluded the recounting of votes of all 276 polling stations.

After recounting of votes, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qadir Mandokhail once again emerged victorious with a great margin of 906 votes in the NA-249 by-election, according to unofficial results.

PPP candidate Qadir Mandokhail secured 15,656 votes, while PML-N’s Miftah Ismail got 14,747 votes in NA-249 recounting.

According to unofficial results of all 276 polling stations released by the District Returning Officer (DRO) on April 29, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Qadir Khan Mandokhail had secured 16,156 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail got 15,473 votes to remain second.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had boycotted the vote recount, over non-provision of Form 45 and 46.

Last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had accepted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail’s plea seeking vote recount in Karachi’s NA-249.

Meanwhile, the PTI had demanded the authorities to hold re-elections in the constituency while the PML-N had filed a petition.

