ECP issues COVID SOPs for Khushab’s PP-84 by-election

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued COVID-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the by-poll on Punjab Assembly seat PP-84 Khushab, ARY News reported.

The by-election will be held in the constituency on May 5. The Punjab Assembly seat had fallen vacant after the death of Muhammad Waris Shad.

The district returning officer, ROs and other polling staff have been advised to keep facemasks in the ECP Offices and ensure social distancing. Ensure provision of facemasks, hand sanitizers to the staff, the guidelines say.

No voter will be allowed to enter the polling stations without facemasks, while separate queues will be made for the senior citizens, who will come to vote on the polling day.

Furthermore, the staff has been directed to use hand gloves while receiving the polling material. The country’s supreme electoral body has advised the candidates and the political parties contesting the by-poll to ensure strict adherence to the COVID SOPs.

On April 19, keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the province, the Sindh government had formally requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone the by-election for National Assembly constituency NA-249 Karachi.

Responding to it on April 22, the ECP rejected the request and announced that the by-poll would be held on time.

