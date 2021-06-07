Fed govt, ECP sit for second round of talks on EVMs, internet voting

ISLAMABAD: Federal ministers on Monday held a second round of talks with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and internet voting, ARY NEWS reported.

Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz, Babar Awan, and Shahzad Akber met with CEC ECP Sikander Sultan Raja and other officials at the ECP head office in Islamabad.

“This was our second meeting with the election commission and four matters were discussed during it,” Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said after the meeting.

He said that the electoral reforms bill was discussed as it was presented before the National Assembly in October last year and so far 49 amendments have been suggested by the government.

“We also discussed electronic voting machines as mostly allegations of rigging are based on irregularities during the culmination of voting process and announcement of results,” he said adding that the ECP considers the use of technology as a positive step.

“Biometric and internet voting was also discussed,” he said adding that giving the right of voting to nearly 9 million overseas Pakistanis was among their foremost priority.

He said that Shibli Faraz would demonstrate the use of EVMs at the ECP and the commission then could appoint experts for examining it.

We have extended our complete support to the election commission, the information minister said adding that the ECP has also removed a post from its Facebook page and extended an apology regarding a report on EVMs.

Fawad Chaudhry while urging opposition to extend support for e-voting said that the next elections in the country would be held under a new mechanism.

Babar Awan said that there was no law currently for the utilization of electronic voting machines for the voting process in the country and they would be bringing an ordinance in this regard before the assembly.

“The election commission has been asked by the Supreme Court to give right of voting to overseas Pakistanis and introduce an electronic voting process,” the adviser on Parliamentary Affairs said.

