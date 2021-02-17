ECP finalises reply in Senate presidential reference

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday finalised its reply in the presidential reference seeking Supreme Court’s opinion over holding Senate elections via open ballot, ARY News reported.

“Article 226 of the 1973 constitution is applicable on the Senate polls”, the reply finalised by the ECP read. Explanation of article 218 cannot defuse article 226.

The secretary of the ballot in article 226 cannot be limited, the ECP has said and added that the electoral body is responsible for holding fair and transparent Senate elections under article 218.

As per article 226 all elections under the Constitution, other than those of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, shall be by secret ballot.

A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed is hearing the presidential reference seeking the court’s advice over open ballot in the upcoming Senate election.

Read more: Constitutional amendment needs for identifiable ballot, says CEC

In last hearing, the chief election commissioner had opposed use of the identifiable ballot papers in the electoral process. While opposing serial numbers on ballot papers, the election commission chief had said that the amendment in the constitution would be required for the identifiable ballot papers in the election.

“The Supreme Court had declared any mark on the ballot paper as unlawful in the past. An identifiable ballot paper have no place in the law,” the CEC further said.

