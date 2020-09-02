ECP forms delimitation committees for Sindh local bodies polls

KARACHI: The election commission has started preparations for local government elections in Sindh this year with formation of committees for local bodies delimitation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The election commission has notified formation of the committees for delimitation of local government constituencies.

The delimitation committee for each district will be comprised of three members and the District Election Commissioner will be convenor of the body, according to the notification. The Deputy Commissioner and District Education Officer or Taluka Education Officer will be other two members of the committee.

The committee in the first phase will decide fresh delimitation of constituencies of union councils, union committees and wards.

The local councils polls will be announced after fresh delimitation of constituences in the province.

Local councils delimitation process will be completed between nine to 22 September in Sindh and preliminary delimitation of constituencies will be displayed on September 23.

The schedule for local bodies elections will be announced after completion of delimitation process, the election commission announced.

Comments

comments