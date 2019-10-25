ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday set November 4 for hearing of a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur as a member of the Sindh Assembly.

PTI’s Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar, who moved the petition, have received an intimation notice regarding the scheduled hearing. ECP has summoned the parties to the case to Islamabad for the purpose.

Arsalan Taj said in a statement that they will give good news to the people of the Sindh province.

Talpur along with other PPP leaders will be disqualified by ECP, he predicted, asking the people of the provincial legislature’s PS-10, Larkana’s constituency former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister was elected from in last year’s general elections, to get ready for by-elections.

Accusing the PPP leader of hiding assets, Taj stated in the petition that she didn’t declare her 60-acre land in Shahdadkot. He added the PPP MPA also hid another land she owned in Shahdadpur and a plot in Nawabshah from the ECP.

He stated the PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution as she failed to declare details of her assets before the ECP, which means she is no longer ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.

The PTI MPA added Faryal Talpur has been nominated in a case pertaining to billions of rupees corruption through fake bank accounts and pleaded that she be disqualified as member of the Sindh Assembly.

