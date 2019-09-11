ECP to hold by-election in Larkana’s PS-11 on Oct 17

LARKANA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold by-election in Larkana’s Sindh Assembly constituency PS-11 on October 17, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court had disqualified Member Sindh Assembly Moazam Ali elected from PS-11 constituency of Larkana in August.

The election commission has unveiled election schedule for PS-11 (Larkana-II).

The candidates could submit their nomination papers for the by-election from 13 to 15 September, according to the schedule.

The list of the candidates will be displayed on September 15.

A three-member bench of the supreme court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had ordered re-election in the provincial constituency.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) member Moazam Ali was elected from PS-11 (Larkana-II) constituency in July 2018 general elections.

The bench had directed the election commission to issue schedule for re-election in the Sindh Assembly constituency.

The apex court disqualified Moazam Ali for failing to declare his assets.

Petitioner Nida Khuhro of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had challenged election of the GDA member.

Nida Khuhuro was fielded by the PPP after his father and provincial chief of the party Nisar Khuhro was disqualified during scrutiny of his nomination papers.

The PPP is considering to field a strong candidate in by-election to regain the provincial assembly seat in its stronghold Larkana, party sources said.

