ECP notifies Returning Officers, Polling Officers for the Senate election

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has notified appointment of Returning Officers and Polling Officers for the Senate election, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The electoral body has issued a notification for appointment of the electoral staff for the upcoming election of the upper house.

The election commission has appointed special secretary Zafar Iqbal as returning officer and Shamshad Khan, Shahid Iqbal, Asif Ali Yaseen, Waqas Ahmed, Atif Rahim, Kashif Abbas and Tabassum Javed as polling officers for Islamabad.

The election commission has also named provincial election commissioner Ijaz Anwar Chauhan as returning officer for Senate election in Sindh.

The ECP has also nominated provincial election commissioner Ghulam Israr Khan as returning officer for Senate election in Punjab.

The electoral body has notified provincial election commissioner Sharifullah as returning officer for Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While, provincial election commissioner Balochistan Muhammad Raziq has been named returning officer for Senate election in Balochistan.

The National Assembly and four provincial assemblies will be electoral colleges for election of the upper house of the parliament.

It is to be mentioned here that the ECP will announce the schedule of the Senate election on February 11.

The Senate of Pakistan gives equal representation to all the federating units in order to promote national harmony by counterbalancing the numerical disparity among provinces in the National Assembly.

The term of the Senate members is six years, however, one half of its members retire after every three years.

