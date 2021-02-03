ECP official sent on forced retirement over violation of rules

KARACHI: The election commission has sent one of its officials on forced retirement over illegal recruitment and violation of rules in Sindh chapter of the election body.

District Election Commissioner, Tabinda Khaleeq, has been sent on forced retirement after allegations of illegal recruitment and violation of rules proved against her after five years.

The election commission has issued a notification to sent Tabinda Khaleeq on forced retirement.

“Khaleeq had recruited staff on favoritism in year 2015, while violating the rules. The recruited staff also included her relatives, including a sister, brother, a sister-in-law and others”, sources stated.

“Those, recruited as staff members in violation of rules, have already been removed from their jobs,” election commission sources said.

“Tahbinda Khaleeq could file a review appeal against the decision of her retirement within 30 days,” the election commission sources said.

Comments

comments