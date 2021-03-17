ECP announces by-poll schedule for Khushab’s PP-84

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced the schedule for by-polls in Khushab’s PP-84 constancy, ARY News reported.

According to the ECP, the by-election will be held in the constancy on 5th of May while candidates can submit their nomination papers till 19th of March. The election commission has appointed Aleem Shahab as DRO and Shakeel Ahmed as RO.

The Punjab Assembly seat had fallen vacant after the death of Muhammad Waris Shad.

Earlier on March 16, overall 10 candidates hailing from separate parties had submitted their nomination forms to contest by-polls on NA-249 that was vacated by Federal Minister Faisal Vadwa on the day of becoming a Senator.

According to the details, the most prominent among those who had submitted the nominations included Mustafa Kamal of the PSP and Miftah Ismail from the PML-N.

Besides them, Syed Hafeezuddin, Humayun Usman of the PSP, Ashraf Jabbar Qureshi from PTI, MQM-P’s Muhammad Mursaleen and Fayyaz Qaimkhani, Nazir Ahmed Kamalvi of the TLP, Ahmed from Sunni Tehreek, ANP’s Aurangzeb Buneri were also among the candidates who have submitted their nominations.

