ECP to publish preliminary electoral rolls in Punjab, Sindh from Thursday

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to publish preliminary electoral rolls in Punjab and Sindh from Thursday.

In a statement, ECP said that 12,300 display centers have been set up for over 64.3 million voters in Punjab while 4,000 display centers have been established for 23.3 million voters in Sindh where they can check the preliminary lists, reported Radio Pakistan.

It said that these lists will remain display for a month and all voters should ensure their registration of his vote according to present or permanent address mentioned at Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

The ECP said that voters should send SMS CNIC number to 8300 for details of registration and display center.

On November 29, the then Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had said that over 12 million women voters were not registered in the country.

Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad addressing the electoral reforms conference had said that how an election could become free and fair when such a large number of women would be out of the electoral process.

“It is the responsibility of political parties to ensure registration of women as voters,” secretary ECP had said. Around 4.3 million women voters were registered before the general election of 2018, he said.

