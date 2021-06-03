KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced the start of its preparations for local body elections in Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to details, the ECP has set up committees for the delimitation of constituencies. A three-member committee would be formed in every district while the district election commissioner will be the convener of the committee.

According to a notification, the committees will also prepare recommendations for delimitations.

The objections on delimitations can be file at the regional election commissioner office while the regional election commissioner will hear objections, reads the notification.

Earlier, the Sindh government conveyed to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that it could not hold local bodies elections in the province during 2021 owing to its reservations on population census.

According to sources, the local bodies’ polls could not be held in the country this year after the provincial government conveyed to the ECP that it could not hold the elections in 2021.

Read More: Cannot hold local bodies elections in 2021, Sindh govt tells ECP

“We have reservations on population census and therefore could not hold the polls,” the sources in the Sindh government said adding that the government would challenge the CCI decision to accept census figures.

They said that the reservations on holding local bodies elections in the province during the ongoing year were conveyed by the provincial authorities during a previous meeting of the election body.

It was further conveyed, according to sources, that the government is currently engaged in the budget preparation process and will respond on the matter in a detailed manner later.

