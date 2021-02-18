ECP refuses to issue production orders for Haleem Adil Sheikh

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refused to issue production orders for Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, in connection with the upcoming Senate elections, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The matter of production orders for Haleem Adil Sheikh was forwarded to the country’s supreme electoral body by the Election Commission of Sindh, after a plea was submitted in Sindh Assembly secretariat.

The ECP after reviewing the matter decided against issuing production orders for Haleem Adil.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has appointed a regional election officer, who will meet incarcerated PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and will confirm his position as an endorser for the Senate candidate.

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh had been booked under terrorism charges.

According to police, a case on the complaint of the Sindh government was registered at Memon Goth PS under terrorism charges, aerial firing and creating a disturbance against Haleem Adil.

Sheikh is currently handed over to the police on two-day physical remand by an anti-terrorism court in Karachi.

