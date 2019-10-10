ECP rejects PTI petitions in foreign funding hearing

ISLAMABAD: A bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected four applications of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in foreign funding case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Mohammad Raza directed the scrutiny committee to continue its work.

The three-member panel also instructed PTI representatives to appear before the committee on October 14.

The ECP had reserved its verdict on October 01 over PTI’s applications after listening arguments of various parties to the case.

The PTI in its applications had challenged the scrutiny committee investigation without informing party members and then leaking the details. One of the applications said that Akbar S Babar’s petition was based on malicious intent and the fourth was on providing details of the accounts provided by State Bank.

A former member of PTI Akbar S. Babar had filed the case in 2014.

Babar talking to media while lauding the decision requested the election commission for daily hearing of the case.

