ECP releases assets details of Sindh Assembly members

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday released details of the assets and liabilities of members of the Sindh Assembly.

According to figures released by the Commission, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah owns assets having worth Rs 233.5 millions.

Sindh chief minister owns two vehicles worth 15 million rupees. He received 100 Tola gold as gift from his mother. Murad Ali Shah has also two plots of land worth 30 million in the name of his daughter, the ECP said.

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani have assets worth 102 million rupees. He has over Rs61.6 million in cash and arms worth 1.5 million.

According to figures released by the election commission, Sindh Assembly’s MPA Faryal Talpur have personal assets worth 390 million rupees. Talpur owns 980 grams gold jewelry and three vehicles worth Rs10 million.

Sindh’s Education Minister Saeed Ghani owns assets worth Rs23.1 million, according to the ECP details. He also owns 100 Tola gold in personal assets.

Sindh’s Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah have assets worth around Rs130 million. He also owns 477 Tola gold in his assets.

Another provincial minister Sohail Anwar Siyal owns Rs assets worth 92.8 million.

According to the election commission People’s Party’s Sharjeel Memon MPA owns properties in the country as well in the overseas.

He owns two properties in DHA Karachi worth Rs4.4 million and Rs9.7 million.

He also owns Rs15.08 million residence and agriculture land in Tharparkar and have two apartments worth Rs50 mln in Dubai.

According to ECP, Sharjeel Memon’s wife owns a villa in Dubai worth Rs98.9 million and shares having worth 21 million.

Memon owns two land cruisers, while his wife have 150 Tola gold jewelry.

Moreover, he has over Rs79.93 million in cash with bank deposits in two accounts over Rs6.9 million and over 3.1 mln respectively. His wife has over Rs104.93 million in cash, according to the ECP details.

Memon also owns arms worth 2.5 million.

He has also loans over Rs27.1 million to pay.

PTI leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi have personal assets worth Rs334 million, the election commission said.

Another PTI MPA in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh owns personal assets over Rs20 million, according to the details released by the ECP.

