ECP releases statistics of country’s total registered voters

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released Tuesday the statistics of all registered voters in the country summing up the total number to be well over 118 million, ARY News reported.

It said the total number of voters in the country has now reached 118,224,697.

Total male voters of the country stand at 65,373,500 according to the ECP, while on the other hand, female voter numbers are 52,923,962.

In the province-wise breakup, Punjab houses the most voters with over 67,521,257 registered balloters out of which more than 37,012,600 are males while about of them are females 35,202,310.

Sindh trails on second with 24,945,595 voters registered with the federal electoral body, ECP-released numbers said.

Sindh’s total registered male voters are 13,351,191, while 11,194,404 female voters.

The same way, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa comes at third with total registered electorate comprising 19,961,414.

KP’s male voters are enumerated to be 11,271,917 while 8,689,497 is women registered voters in the province.

Finally, ECP noted, Balochistan remains to be the last in the provinces with total 4,919,457 voters. 2,914,156 of which are males while the rest, accounting 2,105,301, are women.

Separately, for the Islamabad Capital Territory, the total registered voters are 876,974.

Overall 462,445 of them are male voters while 414,529 is the registered female voter number.

