ECP announces schedule of by-election for Islamabad’s mayor

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for by-election on the vacant seat of Islamabad’s mayor, ARY News reported on Friday.

The election commission made the announcement to hold by-election on the vacant seat of Islamabad’s mayor on December 28.

The appointments of Islamabad’s district election commissioner as Returning Officer (RO), regional election commissioner as Deputy Returning Officer (DRO), district and sessions judge as Appellate Authority West were also made by ECP.

According to the spokesperson, public notices for the submission of nomination papers will be issued on December 9 and candidates will be allowed to submit nomination papers till December 11.

The commission will register complaints regarding the nomination papers till December 14 and its scrutiny will be completed till December 16, whereas, appeals against the particulars of the candidates could be filed on December 17.

It added that the election candidates could receive back their nomination papers on December 21. The commission will allot election symbols on December 22 ahead of the polls.

On December 1, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had decided to hold an election on the vacant seat of Islamabad’s mayor after it fell vacant post-resignation of Sheikh Anser Aziz.

