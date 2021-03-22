ECP seeks reply from scrutiny committee in PTI foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: The hearing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been adjourned till March 30, ARY News reported on Monday.

The election commission conducted the hearing of the PTI foreign funding case today. The lawyer of Akbar S Babar said that he will not advertise the material if the verified documents were provided to him. He complained about not getting the verified documents from the scrutiny committee.

ECP member Irshad Qaiser sought a response from the scrutiny committee regarding the submission of documents after being granted six weeks.

ECP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) member said that there is no reason to interfere in the matter if the committee is working appropriately. The ECP KP member said that the committee was asked to present its report.

The lawyer of Akbar S Babar argued that PTI is using tactics to delay the proceedings. The lawyer continued that he has no suspicions over the eligibility of the scrutiny committee.

Read: SC seeks reply from Akbar S. Babar in foreign funding case

ECP KP member said that it will take another 10 years if the details were sought. The original petition was about to inquire about the transaction of money and what was the reason behind it, said ECP member.

DG Law said that the report will be given to the commission and later it would be handed over to them.

The PTI lawyer said that all records were presented to the scrutiny committee. The commission had ordered many times to give access to the petitioner to the documents.

The member of the ECP commission, Irshad Qaiser, issued directives to complete the scrutiny process within six months. Altaf Qureshi said that it should be highlighted in the report from where the money has arrived and who are the people behind it.

PTI lawyer pleaded for not advertising the documents. Altaf Qureshi questioned what is wrong in it if the documents were displayed to the public. The PTI lawyer said that he will submit its reply after the provision of documents.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till March 30.

Comments

comments