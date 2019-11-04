ECP seeks arguments on PTI plea for Talpur’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday sought initial arguments on a PTI petition seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur as member of the Sindh Assembly.

During today’s hearing, an ECP member, part of the bench that heard the matter, asked the petitioners’ lawyer what became of a similar plea submitted to the Sindh Assembly speaker.

To which, he replied it didn’t reach any conclusion.

The ECP member said the commission received a letter from the speaker saying the application was rejected.

Adjourning the hearing until Nov 25, the ECP directed the counsel to forward initial arguments on the petition on the next hearing.

PTI’s Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar moved the petition, accusing the PPP leader of hiding assets.

They stated in the petition that she didn’t declare her 60-acre land in Shahdadkot. He added the PPP MPA also hid another land she owned in Shahdadpur and a plot in Nawabshah from the ECP.

The petitioners stated the PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution as she failed to declare details of her assets before the ECP, which means she is no longer ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.

They added Faryal Talpur has been nominated in a case pertaining to billions of rupees corruption through fake bank accounts and pleaded that she be disqualified as member of the Sindh Assembly.

