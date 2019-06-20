GHOTKI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued on Thursday a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan over undertaking a visit to Ghotki ahead of by-election on NA-205 scheduled for July 18.

Regional Election Commissioner Abdul Rehman Arain served the notice on the prime minister to explain his position within a week after receipt of the notice or else disciplinary action under the relevant provision of law would be recommended to the ECP for necessary action in the matter.

“Being a member of parliament and holding office of Prime Minister of Pakistan, you were fully aware about the announcement of schedule of by-election issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, which requires that you cannot visit the constituency in any manner whatsoever after the announcement of the election schedule,” reads the notice.

As per the ECP’s code of conduct, it said, the president, the prime minister, chairman and deputy chairman Senate, speaker and deputy speaker of an assembly, members of the Senate or an assembly, federal ministers and advisors to the Prime Minister and other public office holders shall not participate in election campaign in any manner whatsoever.

It is noteworthy that the ECP had last week issued polling schedule for NA-205-Ghotki-II.

The polling on the seat which fell vacant due to the death of Ali Muhammad Mahar, the former federal minister, will be held on July 18.

“The nomination papers can be obtained and submitted from June 12 to 14”, the ECP said in its schedule.

