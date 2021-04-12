ECP serves warning to Miftah Ismail on Maryam Nawaz’s NA-249 visit

KARACHI: The election commission has issued an advance warning to Miftah Ismail, the PML-N candidate in NA-249, about Maryam Nawaz’s visit of the constituency, ARY News reported on Monday.

“According to our information Maryam Nawaz will likely to visit the constituency. The members of the national and provincial assemblies should not accompany with her during the visit of the constituency,” the ECP said in its prior warning to the PML-N candidate.

“According to the election rules, no member of the national or provincial legislature could participate in the election campaign,” according to the election commission notice.

“You are warned that the election commission will act sternly over the violation of the code,” district monitoring officer Abdul Rehman Arain said in the warning.

The election body has also served warning notices to the People’s Party’s MNA Qadir Patel and Liaquat Askani MPA.

According to the notice,” both legislators intend to participate in the election campaign of the PPP candidate.”

The same notice has also been issued to Waqar Mehdi, a Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh.

The NA-249 seat had fallen vacant after Faisal Vawda of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) resigned from the National Assembly for his Senate seat. In the 2018 general elections, Vawda had defeated PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif in the constituency with a narrow margin.

The by election in the NA-249 constituency will be held on April 29.

