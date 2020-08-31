ECP announces schedule for Sindh local councils’ fresh delimitation

KARACHI: The election commission has announced the schedule of fresh delimitation of the local government bodies after an end to the four-year term of local councils in Sindh, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Sindh Local Government Department today notified an end to the local government bodies in the

province.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced fresh delimitation of the union councils,

union committees and the wards under its supervision.

Local government bodies elections will be held in Sindh after new limits of the bodies will be decided,

the ECP said in its announcement.

According to the schedule the process of local bodies delimitation will be completed between 09 to 22

September.

Preliminary delimitation of local councils in Sindh will be displayed on September 23.

The local government election will be announced after limits of the councils finalized, according to the

election commission.

It it to be mentioned here that the Sindh High Court on Monday issued notices to parties over a petition against new delimitation of local councils for local government polls in Sindh.

A petition filed in the high court prayed that final data of the national census yet to be released and argued that before final results of the population census delimitation process for election could not be completed.

The bench summoned reply of the Bureau of Statistics, the election commission and other parties by September 24.

