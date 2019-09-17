ECP rejects PTI petition, rules in favour of Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ruled in favour of Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President declaring his appointment to the senior party post as lawful.

On May 9, PTI lawmakers Barrister Malika Bukhari, Farrukh Habib, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar had filed a petition, saying Ms Maryam’s appointment was against the law.

Talking to newsmen outside the ECP building, Maryam Nawaz’s counsel said that the supreme electoral body of Pakistan has ruled in favour of his client. According to the judgement, Maryam will remain the PML-N Vice President, but she cannot exercise powers in the absence of the party president.

The ECP after hearing arguments from both the side on Monday had reserved its verdict and said that the verdict would be announced on Tuesday (today).

Read more: PML-N accused of taking U-turn over Maryam’s appointment as party’s vice president

Appearing before a three-member bench of the commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s counsel Hassan Maan had argued that Section 203 of the Elections Act should be read with Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The PML-N lawyer, on the other hand, had said some political parties were headed by their presidents while the others by chairmen or emir. He had said the persons having authority mattered, pointing out that vice presidents did not have any power.

On May 3, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif had approved the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as one of the party’s vice presidents, besides his son Hamza Shahbaz.

Comments

comments