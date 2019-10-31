Ed Sheeran crowned UK’s richest celebrity under 30

English singer Ed Sheeran has been named the richest UK celebrity aged 30 or under as his fortune nearly doubled over the past 12 months.

According to Heat Magazine’s annual list of the richest musicians, movie stars and TV personalities, the 28-year-old singer’s wealth reportedly jumped from £94 million to £170 million, reported BBC.

He reached the spot as Adele aged gracefully and turned 31 in May. The Thinking Out Loud singer, who topped the list last year, had an estimated fortune of £147.5 million.

Harry Potter fame Daniel Radcliffe, 30, falls second on the list, with an estimated fortune of £90 million while Harry Styles, 25, is third with close to £64 million.

Meanwhile, Emma Watson secured the fourth spot on the rich list with £57m million in the bank.

The others stars who feature in the top 10 are Niall Horan (£54.8m), Little Mix (£50m), Louis Tomlinson, 27, (£46m), Liam Payne, 26, (£44m), Cara Delevingne, 27, (£39.5m) and Zayn Malik, 26, (£38m).

Comments

comments