WASHINGTON: Formula One race car, made of cake, set two new Guinness World Records for the fastest edible vehicle and the longest distance covered by an edible vehicle in Washington.

According to the details, a casino located near La Center organized a race between two cars, that were made of 91 per cent cake, to break the Guinness World Records on the opening of its new six-story parking structure.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Formula One cars were consisting of a cake body mounted on an aluminum chassis. The casino owner said that each car was 91 percent edible to ensure they met Guinness World Records qualifications that required the cars to be 90% edible in order to set the records for the fastest edible vehicle and the longest distance covered by an edible vehicle.

Formula One driver Michael Andretti drove the car that broke the records. The vehicle was a replica of a car he drove during a championship season. The other car was a replica of a car once driven by his father, Mario Andretti, United Press International reported.

Andretti’s cake car reached a top speed of 17.08 mph and traveled a distance of 349.81 feet to break the records.

Comments

comments