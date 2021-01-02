Education ministers meeting to mull over opening of schools

KARACHI: A meeting of education ministers on Monday to consider over opening academic institutions in the country in view of the current situation of the pandemic, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The inter-provincial session of the education ministers on January 04 will discuss opening of educational institutions in phases, according to the sources.

Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood will chair the meeting to review the pandemic situation in the country and make a decision about the reopening of academic institutions.

A session of the inter-provincial education ministers had decided to close schools, colleges, and universities from November 26 till January 10.

The agenda of the meeting have a proposal to conduct board examinations from the last week of May.

The proposals regarding reduction in summer vacation and start of the 2021-22 academic session in August will also likely to be discussed in the meeting of the education ministers.

The meeting is expected to discuss the national education policy.

