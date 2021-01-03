Education ministers to decide about school reopening tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers will be held tomorrow (Monday) via video link with Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood in the chair.

The forum will discuss the prevailing situation of the second wave of Covid-19 and reopening of educational institutions across the country. It will also deliberate upon beginning of new academic session from August and reduction of spring and summer vacations.

The agenda of the meeting have a proposal to conduct board examinations from the last week of May. The proposals regarding reduction in summer vacation and start of the 2021-22 academic session in August will also likely to be discussed in the meeting of the education ministers.

The meeting is expected to discuss the national education policy.

A session of the inter-provincial education ministers had decided to close schools, colleges, and universities from November 26 till January 10.

