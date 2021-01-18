Educational institutions from grade 9 to 12 reopened

ISLAMABAD:Educational institutions in Pakistan, which were shut in December last year to halt the spread of the second coronavirus wave, have reopened for classes nine to 12 from today (Monday) as per standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.

In the next phase, grade one to eight and higher educational institutions will reopen on 1st of next month.

The educational institutions have been directed to ensure compliance to the SOPs to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

The educational institutes faced closure under extended winter vacations owing to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that a meeting of education ministers on January 04 had decided to reopen educational institutions across the country in a phase-wise manner with classes nine to 12 resuming in the first phase on January 18.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that classes one to eight will resume from January 25 in the second phase whereas universities and other higher education institutions would resume on-campus sessions from Feb 1.

