Educational institutions in KP to remain closed till March 28

PESHAWAR: Amid rising number of novel coronavirus cases in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to extend the closure of educational institutions till March 28, ARY News reported.

Provincial Minister for Information Ajmal Wazir said that all the public and private educational institutions will reopen on March 29, adding that a notification has been issued in this regard.

He maintained that the decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the cabinet to contain the spread of coronavirus.

As part of preventive measure against the deadly virus, the minister said that public transport will also remain suspended across the province till March 28.

Read More: KP govt announces to close all educational institutions amid coronavirus fears

Earlier on March 13, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had announced to close all the public and private educational institutes across the province for 15 days to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The decision had been taken in an emergency meeting of the KP cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. It was also decided in the meeting to ban all public gatherings across the province. The cabinet had also ordered the evacuation of students from hostels by that day.

Comments

comments