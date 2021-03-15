Educational institutions, public transport reopened in Mirpur

MUZAFFARABAD: Educational institutes and public transport in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir have reopened after closure of two weeks, after alarming spike in coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Monday.

All educational institutions, public transport and other religious, political, social and sports activities were banned by the deputy commissioner Mirpur on March 1.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed in the school to avoid the threat of the virus spread. Meanwhile, the marriage halls, political and religious gatherings will remain banned for 15 more days.

All grocery stores, bakeries, meat, fruit and vegetable shops, and LPG cylinder shops would do business from 8am to 4pm twice a week, (Tuesday and Friday), while pharmacies and petrol pumps will be open round the clock throughout the week in accordance with SOPs.

No hotel would host a wedding party while wedding ceremonies in homes will not be allowed to host more than 25 guests.

Furthermore, only 50 persons are allowed to attend funerals in the district. Magistrates have been appointed to enforce the lockdown orders in the district.

