Educationist Prof Anwar Ahmed Zai dies in Karachi

KARACHI: Director of the Ziauddin Education Board Prof Anwar Ahmed Zai passed away in Karachi on Sunday.

He had been under treatment at a private hospital in the port city for the past few days.

Prof Ahmed Zai had served as the chairman of the Karachi Intermediate board, the Karachi Matriculation board, and the Mirpurkhas board. He also served as the EDO Karachi and additional secretary of the provincial education department.

His funeral prayers will be offered after Asr prayers at Hassan Bin Sabit mosque near University of Karachi.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani and Vice Chancellor of the Ziauddin University Dr Asim Hussain extended their condolences to the bereaved family over the demise of Prof Anwar Ahmed Zai.

Comments

comments