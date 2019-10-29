Eerie ‘ghost’ following waitress caught on CCTV

The CCTV footage appears to show the ghost of a small girl wearing a dress inside the Lamb and Lion on High Petergate.

The waitress, called Molly, is clearing tables and appears unaware of the presence behind her, which was spotted by assistant manager Lee Smith, 32.

He insists that the footage has not been edited.

“The camera is close to the restaurant area and I was round there setting up after breakfast. I was checking the CCTV to see where my colleague, Molly was as we were cleaning and preparing for the day ahead.

“I saw the outline of what appeared to be a ghost which caused me to jump back shocked, thinking ‘what on earth is that?’ Molly walked past none the wiser, so I called her and she came and looked at the footage. She was as startled as I was.

But he says this wasn’t the first strange occurrence at the restaurant.

Customers have previously reported paranormal activity including hearing a child crying in the room upstairs.

Comments

comments