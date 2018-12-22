Effective LB system dream of PM Imran, says Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Punjab’s Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday said that an effective local body (LB) system is the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to the district council chairmen who called on him at his office in Lahore and announced to join Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI), Abdul Aleem Khan said that in the new LB system, administrative and financial powers would be delegated to the elected representatives.

According to a statement released from the ministry, he said that special steps would be taken to empower village councils which will cover 80 per cent rural population of Punjab. As many as 13 districts council chairmen has announced to join Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf here in Lahore today (Saturday).

These chairmen include Pir Ghulam Mohi Uddin Chishti from Vehari, Syed Qilandar Hasnain Shah from Bahawalnagar, Engr. Raza Sargana from Khanewal, Umer Khan Gopang from Muzaffargarh, Malik Ali Qadir from Okara, Mian Aslam Sukhera from pakpattan, Ameer Haider Khan Sangha from Khushab and Emaan Tahir from Attock.

In this meeting they again expressed their views about the new local body system in Punjab and agreed upon unconditionally joining hands with PTI in Punjab for their next political fate.

Later, all these chairmen led by Senior Minister Punjab held a special meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan at Lahore airport in which they were greeted by him and given party flags.

