Efforts underway to improve immunization system: health minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Saturday said strengthening health system with specific focus on preventive and primary health measures was priority of the government.

He was talking to a high level mission of Center for Disease Control which called on him in Islamabad.

The health minister said the government was making all out efforts to improve immunisation system and service delivery for increasing coverage and reaching to all eligible children.

He said strengthening the immunisation system would take us towards achieving the goal of universal health coverage.

Read More: Health minister affirms to strengthen immunisation programme

The mission is on four-day visit to Pakistan to determine what additional technical support could be offered for disease control in the country.

A high-level delegation of the Gavi vaccine alliance last year in October called on the federal minister for national health services.

The minister said that the government was committed to improve the health of mothers and children across Pakistan through provision of uninterrupted supply of vaccines free of cost.

In this regard, the minister shared that the government was well prepared to conduct a campaign against measles starting from October 15.

He said it was among the top priorities of the government to ensure that children were vaccinated and protected from life-threatening diseases including measles.

Comments

comments