Ehsaas Emergency Cash disbursement target completed

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has successfully completed the target of disbursement of Ehsaas Emergency Cash among 12 million beneficiaries across the country, ARY News reported.

According to the details, over Rs 145.29 billion have been distributed among more than 12 million families across the country under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program.

Out of the total amount, Rs2.42 billion have been distributed among 198,000 families Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs7.43 billion among 611,000 families in Balochistan, Rs1.5 billion among 86,000 families in GB, Rs25.59 among 2.1 million families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs63.88 billion among 5.27 million families in Punjab and Rs44.13 billion among 3.65 million families in Sindh.

Keeping in view the people’s need, the federal government has set a new target of over 16 million beneficiaries for the program.

Earlier on June 11, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Sania Nishtar had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed them to expand the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme to 16 million people across the country.

“The country’s biggest relief programme has so far provided monetary support to 12 million people,” she had said while announcing to begin the fourth phase of the cash programme.

Providing large sums of money and ensuring its disbursement among people via biometric verification process was not an easy task, she had said and added that they were able to successfully continue the programme with the support of different institutions of the country

