Ehsaas cash programme: Rs 13.18 bn disbursed among 1.098mn families

ISLAMABAD: Overall 13.18 billion cash amount was transferred to the needy families across the country in two days under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, ARY NEWS reported.

The amount was disbursed among 1.098 million needy families while action was also taken against those found involved in carrying out any corruption while transferring the funds.

At least 40 device operators have been booked under 34 cases after complaints were received against them. The accused were receiving Rs 500 to Rs 1000 from a person for making a transfer.

The federal government said that it would not spare any device operator demanding money for the transfers and asked the citizens to report any such case to the concerned authorities.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing a press conference said that the government is providing cash assistance to mitigate sufferings of the common people in wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Talking to media in Islamabad, she said the government is reaching out to deserving families to help oppressed and destitute class by extending financial assistance under Ehsaas Cash Emergency Program.

She said 8,15,548 families have received the cash assistance in the first phase thus far while their are 27 cash points that have been established for disbursement of 12,000 rupees to deserving families under the cash program.

SAPM Awan emphasised that only those people should come to the cash points, who receive an SMS in this regard, while others should wait for the next phase to be started, which would be soon.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the district administration is also evaluating requests for cash assistance and deserving families, finalized through this process, will be entertained in the third phase.

